Gritty JRU sweeps San Beda, clinches Filoil Preseason title

Jose Rizal University may have just delivered the loudest statement even before the start of the NCAA season.

And if the Heavy Bombers would have it their way, this may very well be a preview of their dream coronation.

With heroes aplenty, JRU came through with a 74-67 Game Two victory to sweep San Beda and capture the 19th Filoil Ecooil Preseason crown on Thursday, July 23.

Lawrence Mangubat was the main stabilizer for the Kalentong crew, dropping 27 points, three rebounds, and three assists including the game-sealing freebies with 10.5 seconds left in front of a raucous crowd inside Playtime Filoil Centre in San Juan.

“Ayaw ko lang matalo,” admitted the shifty guard who was named as tournament MVP.

But it was Mythical Team member Chris Hubilla who typified the mighty defense that enabled the Heavy Bombers this run to the top, with his block on Daniel Marcelo in the final minute all but snuffing the hopes out of the Red Lions to cap off his solid 8-point, 8-rebound, and 5-assist night.

Aside from the two though, coach Nani Epondulan flaunted the depth of this roster with numerous players stepping up in this clincher.

Stephen Garupil buried two crucial treys in the fourth that kept San Beda at bay for his nine points, Jahmir Eligado made the most of his suprise start and went a rebound shy of a double-double with his 10 points and nine boards, and Defensive Player Allan Laurenaria was in his element to rack up nine points, four boards, and two steals.

“From the start, yun naman ang tinatrabaho namin. Mentally naiready namin sila,” said Epondulan.

Mangubat and Hubilla were joined by San Beda’s Aldous Torculas, Letran’s Titing Manalili, and University of the Philippines’ Veejay Pre in the Mythical Team.

It’s a sweet victory for JRU which only lost once this preseason and owned the number of San Beda, winning all of their three meetings.

The Heavy Bombers were also finally able to lift the trophy after settling for runner-up honors way back in the inaugural tourney in 2006.

Zed Etulle paced the Red Lions in the losing cause with 14 points and four boards, as Torculas only had 13 in a tough 3-of-11 shooting from the field.

The scores:

JRU 74 — Mangubat 27, Eligado 10, Laurenaria 9, Garupil 9, Hubilla 8, Salvador 5, Masiglat 3, Palis 2, Panapanaan 1, Garcia 0, Herrera 0.

SAN BEDA 67 — Etulle 14, Torculas 13, Marcelo 11, Puno 8, Songcuya 7, Bonzalida 6, Hawkins 5, Sarigumba 3, Estacio 0, RC. Calimag 0, Jamora 0, Ugaddan 0.

Quarters: 14-13, 29-28, 52-40, 74-67.