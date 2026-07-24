Titan Ultra hopes win vs TNT sparks turnaround

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Titan Ultra has finally cut the string of futility tracing back to the last conference and the Giant Risers hope that huge 103-87 upset of the TNT Tropang 5G can give them enough momentum to turn things around.

“Nagpapasalamat ako kay Lord, yan nabigyan kami talaga ng panalo today especially with TNT. TNT is a champion team, galing sila sa championship series. .I give credit to all my players because siguro gusto rin na manalo. They want to win,” said Titan Ultra head coach Renzy Bajar.

“Hopefully this is the start na maging maganda yung conference namin… So we’ll just enjoy this win,” he added

The Giant Risers went through a lot in the past two conferences, ending the Commissioner’s Cup on a seven-game losing skid and then had to deal with paper issues with their import.

Titan Ultra played all-Filipino through the first two games where they got blown out by Terrafiram, 100-113, and Converge, 74-105. Import Tirell Brown finally played in the third game but since he hasn’t joined the team practice, the Giant Risers still lost 135-100.

The last time Titan Ultra won was way back in April when it defeated Blackwater, 102-98

Bajar, however, lauded the team’s resilience especially through the skid.

“They want to win talaga for this game. At the same time Terrell wants to win also. So I’m very happy with the result because yung game plan namin yung chlalneg ko sa team especially on defense lahat nasunod nila,” said Bajar.

Brown finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, while Bryan Sajonia, Jerrick Balanza and Joshua Munzon provided ample support with 13 apiece.

Up next for Titan Ultra is the still winless Macau before closing out the first round against San Miguel.