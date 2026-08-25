Young guns ready to step up in Brownlee’s absence

By REYNALD MAGALLON

The young guns of Gilas Pilipinas in Carl Tamayo and Kevin Quiambao assured that they are up for the challenge in the August window of the 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifiers especially in the absence of naturalized player Justin Brownlee.

The Nationals are missing the services of Brownlee at a time when they are facing possible elimination in the race for the World Cup ticket but the two young forwards vowed to give everything they got to fill the void.

With the absence of Brownlee, Tamayo and Quiambao are expected to get extended minutes on the floor, with the former could even potentially replace Brownlee in the starting lineup.

“There is a lot of talent in this team so dapat we stick to our roles kung ano ang dapat naming gawin to help the team win the two games na parating,” said Tamayo.

“It’s gonna be crucial for us especially sa amin ni KQ kasi wala si Justin,” he added.

Both 25-year-olds, Tamayo and Quiambao are beginning to come into their own in the last few windows of the qualifiers.

Tamayo had his breakout performance against New Zealand last window with 17 points and four rebounds while Quiambao led the way with 23 points, three rebounds and two assists in the same game.

“For me yung opportunity dumating lang so tinake-advantage ko lang siya. ‘Yung points ko naman nanggagaling sa system so for me, I’ll just keep working hard, mas maging fluid pa ako for the upcoming windows,” Quiambao commented on his steady rise as one of Gilas potent weapons.

The two, however, agreed that they cannot fully make up for the loss of Brownlee who is averaging 14.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists through five games in the qualifiers.

“I don’t think naman magagawa namin yung ginagawa ni Justin. No one in our team is gonna be like Justin but I think we’ll do kung ano lang yung kaya namin ibigay para matulungan ‘yung bansa natin,” stressed Tamayo