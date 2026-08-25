PNP, DepEd address concerns over active shooter drills

By Aaron Recuenco

The Philippine National Police (PNP) will assist the Department of Education (DepEd) in refining protocols for school safety drills after their nationwide simultaneous launch was postponed due not only to bad weather but also to concerns raised by educators.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said local police offices are coordinating with school division heads and regional directors to determine necessary adjustments, ensuring that the drills strengthen preparedness while safeguarding the welfare of learners and teachers.

“All the safety measures that the PNP discussed and recommended to the DepEd are anchored on the welfare and interests of the learners. This will be a continuing and evolving process with the end goal of making all schools safe and conducive to learning,” Nartatez said.

The coordination followed the postponement of nationwide school safety drills scheduled for August 25, after calls from various groups to defer the exercises.

These groups stressed that the drills should be aligned with psychosocial and child support measures.

In a statement, DepEd said the postponement would give school authorities additional time to ensure the activity is fully aligned with protection measures for learners, particularly in safeguarding both their physical and psychological well‑being.

DepEd also vowed to keep the activity age‑appropriate and trauma‑informed, focusing on basic protective actions, communication, coordination, accountability, and recovery.

Nartatez, for his part, said the PNP respects the concerns raised by advocacy and medical groups regarding active shooter drills, adding that the police recognize their responsibility as DepEd’s partner in keeping schools safe.

He noted that the postponement allows time to align the exercises with expert recommendations, and assured that police units will continue to provide assistance and technical support once the drills resume.

“The PNP will continue its commitment to conducting non‑traumatic approaches that will help ensure the safety and security of students and teachers in schools,” Nartatez said.