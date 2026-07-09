Makati’s climate programs earn global award recognition

By Richielyn Canlas

Makati City Mayor Nancy Binay on Thursday, July 9, highlighted the city’s sustained climate initiatives after being named Global Winner in the developing countries category of the 2026 World Wide Fund for Nature’s (WWF) One Planet City Challenge (OPCC).

The recognition, announced during the Hamburg Sustainability Conference in Germany, marked the first time a Philippine city won the global title.

Makati earned the honor through its comprehensive climate programs, including science‑aligned greenhouse gas reduction targets, transparent environmental data disclosure, and consistent A‑List recognition from CDP.

Under Binay’s administration, Makati invested heavily in green infrastructure, sustainable transport systems, improved solid waste management, and disaster preparedness programs.

The city also became the first local government in the Philippines to power all public buildings entirely with renewable energy through a partnership with ACEN Corporation, covering 154 facilities and preventing nearly 290,000 metric tons of carbon emissions.

Binay stressed that the award reflects the collective effort of residents, barangays, and the business community in supporting climate action.

She vowed to strengthen partnerships with WWF, ICLEI, and other environmental groups as Makati continues working toward carbon neutrality and building resilience against climate hazards.