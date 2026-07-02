Alas Girls in must-win situation vs Indonesia after loss to Japan

The Philippines bowed to Japan, 20-25, 17-25, 24-26, Thursday in the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Girls’ U18 Championship at the Terminal 21 Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

With a 1-1 card in Pool C, the Philippines is in a must-win situation against Indonesia when they meet on Friday at 4 p.m.—Indonesia (0-1) faced Iran (0-1) later in the day.

“We had many opportunities that we did not maximize. We know that Japan is tough, we gave it our best,” said head coach Ray Karl Dimaculangan, who is assisted by Kenan Jairus Quitco and Marco Ely Maclang.

Sharina Rhayza Lleses had 15 points on 13 attacks, one block and an ace, followed by Ma. Ellanie Lorraine Gonzalvo with 10 points, all on attacks for the Alas Pilipinas Girls, who were fielded in the tournament through the Philippine Olympic Committee and supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, Boysen and Monolith.

Ysabelle Patricia Cruz chipped in seven points on four attacks, two blocks and one ace for the team, which got the bronze medal in the Princess Cup.

“It was a good game, we fought hard. We tried to win but there’s still something missing. We will fight again tomorrow, hopefully, we’ll win,” said the 14-year-old Lleses, a Grade 9 student from King’s Montessori in Quezon City.

The 5-foot- 9 Llesses is part of the national team that qualified for the FIVB World Girls’ U17 in Chile from August 6 to 16. The others are Xyz Ellen Rayco, Jhaynna Love Bulandres, Princess Khaira Manzano, Irish May Mahinay and Frances Dianne Ramos.

“Japan is always hard to beat and to be able to play against them is an opportunity. Our players are not used to against a fast-paced team such as Japan,” team manager Carmela Gamboa said. “They rallied towards the end, it was a close game, they just fell short. Hopefully, they learn from this game and be ready against Indonesia.”

Rio Nishimura finished with 16 points on 14 attacks and two blocks while Kadiatou Kaba added 12 points on 11 attacks and one ace for Japan, who advanced to the next round with a 2-0 win-loss record.

Meanwhile, Thailand beat Mongolia, 25-15, 25-13, 25-19, at the Nakhon Ratchasima Rajabhat University gym Wednesday night to share the Pool A lead with Australia, who prevailed over Uzbekistan, 25-17, 25-22, 25-19.

In other results, Kazakhstan downed Hong Kong, 25-3, 25-23, 25-15, and China won over Kyrgyzstan, 25-12, 25-9, 25-7, to lead Pool B.

On top of Pool D are Korea, which triumphed over India, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16, and Vietnam, which prevailed over Chinese Taipei, 25-11, 25-20, 25-15.

The semifinalists in the championships will qualify for the U19 world championships next year—the FIVB has yet to announce the venue.