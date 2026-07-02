Getting to know new VMX hotties Akira Takamura, Angel Castro

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Fans looking for fresh faces to obsess over have plenty to celebrate as VMX unveils its newest roster of sizzling stars through “Bagong Tukso 2.0.”

Leading the pack are Akira Takamura and Angel Castro, two alluring newcomers ready to turn up the heat on the streaming platform.

A young restaurateur from Malabon, Akira has long embraced her sensual side and sees VMX as the perfect stage to explore show business.

“Mahilig rin po akong magpa-seksi sa social media so noong inalok sa akin itong opportunity na ito sabi ko, ‘susubukan ko,’” she shared.

Angel, meanwhile, may already be familiar to viewers. Formerly known as GMA teen actress Claire Castro, she is the daughter of former actress Raven Villanueva and news anchor Diego Castro.

After building her career through drama and romance, Angel is now eager to reveal a bolder, more daring side of herself.

“Nakagawa na ako ng ilang dramas, romance pero sabi ko, I want to try something new, something daring so ito, pinasok ko ang VMX.”

As for sexy scenes, Angel says she’s ready to fully commit to the demands of the role.

“Yes, lahat po kaya kong gawin kahit frontal nudity,” she declared.

“Bagong Tukso 2.0” is a sizzling 70-minute special that offers viewers an intimate introduction to Akira and Angel, allowing fans to discover the personalities behind the beauty.

Joining them are fellow VMX newcomers Shalanie De Vera, Kim Yashii, and Shannon Sizon.

Each aspiring VMX Babe takes the spotlight in her own featured segment, opening up through candid conversations, playful and revealing questions, and previews of the projects that await them on the platform. Blending glamour, confidence, and behind-the-scenes moments, the special gives viewers a closer look at the women poised to become VMX’s next head-turners.

Each segment culminates in a signature VMX-style finale that celebrates every star’s confidence, sensuality, and undeniable screen presence, making “Bagong Tukso 2.0” a must-watch for fans eager to meet the platform’s newest muses.

“Bagong Tukso 2.0” begins streaming exclusively on VMX on July 14.

Meanwhile, Astrid Lee and Allison Ross headline “Lunok,” playing thrill-seeking best friends whose carefree beach getaway soon spirals into a dangerous game of temptation, deception, and shocking revelations.

Joining the two leads are VMX newcomers Dimple Rubia and Arlyn Arcenal as tourists who find themselves swept into the friends’ provocative weekend adventure.

May (Astrid) and Jena (Allison) escape to a luxurious beach villa in search of fun, freedom, and unforgettable experiences. To make the trip even more exciting, they create “DTF,” short for Dare Two Friends, a game that challenges each of them to seduce two strangers. What begins as flirtation under the sun soon unravels into something far more dangerous as hidden truths surface and desire gives way to betrayal.

“Lunok” premieres exclusively on VMX beginning July 17.