Ice Seguerra, Liza Diño reunite creatively for new single ‘Sa’yo Bumabalik’

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

After co-writing some of the most personal songs in his catalog, Ice Seguerra and wife Liza Diño have teamed up once again for the singer-songwriter’s latest single, “Sa’yo Bumabalik.”

Released under Fire & Ice Music, the heartfelt ballad is the third offering from Ice’s upcoming EP, “Tamang Panahon,” and has already surpassed 25,000 streams just days after its release.

The song marks another chapter in the couple’s creative partnership. Diño, who previously wrote Ice’s “Natapos Ang Lahat” and “Ikaw Pala ‘Yon” from the album “Being Ice,” penned the lyrics for “Sa’yo Bumabalik” while collaborating with Ice on its melody.

For Diño, the song began with an unusual thought experiment.

“It’s funny how this song came about because I kept asking myself: Kung si Ice ang susulat ng kanta para sa akin, ano kaya ang sasabihin niya? Since he didn’t write the lyrics, I did the next best thing. I became dramatic on his behalf,” she shared.

“I tried to imagine what he would feel and what kind of song he would write if it were coming from him. I wanted him to sing something that felt honest in his voice, even if the words came from me. So, it was part wife privilege, part songwriter experiment, but mostly love.”

The result is an intimate ballad about the irresistible pull of a love that lingers despite knowing it’s time to let go.

“Sa’yo Bumabalik” captures the emotional conflict of returning to someone who remains out of reach, exploring the space between longing, restraint, and acceptance.

The track continues the themes explored in “Tamang Panahon,” an EP centered on love, timing, memory, and the different seasons of the heart.

With its understated arrangement and emotionally rich storytelling, “Sa’yo Bumabalik” also reaffirms Ice’s gift for transforming life’s quietest emotions into songs that resonate across generations.