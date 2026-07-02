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More jobs for Filipinos as PH achieves upper-middle-income status

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Construction workers carry out their tasks at a construction site in Manila on July 2. The construction sector continues to play a key role in generating employment and supporting infrastructure development, as the government pushes to accelerate public spending and priority projects. (Photo by Mark Balmores)

By Argyll Geducos and Betheena Unite

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hailed the Philippines’ graduation to upper-middle-income country (UMIC) status, saying the milestone signals stronger investor confidence and will open doors to more jobs and opportunities for Filipinos.

Executive Secretary Ralph Recto stressed that the new classification reflects sustained economic growth and rising trust from investors.

“Mas dumarami ang trabahong nalilikha, mas lumalaki ang kita ng ating mga kababayan, at mas maraming investors ang nagtitiwala sa Pilipinas,” Recto said, highlighting how the upgrade translates into employment and higher incomes.

President Marcos echoed this sentiment, calling the achievement a “vote of confidence” in the country’s future.

He emphasized that greater investor confidence means more investments, which in turn lead to more businesses, better quality jobs, and wider opportunities for Filipino families.

Both officials underscored that the milestone is not the finish line but a stepping stone toward inclusive growth.

Recto noted that the government remains focused on lowering inflation, protecting jobs, and accelerating infrastructure projects, while Marcos vowed to continue reforms that strengthen the workforce, digital connectivity, and resilience against global shocks.

The World Bank confirmed that the Philippines reached a gross national income per capita of $4,850 in 2025, surpassing the UMIC threshold.

With this upgrade, the country joins regional peers like China, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

For the administration, the achievement is more than a title—it is about ensuring that progress “puts food on the table and gives every Filipino the chance to build a better life.”

 

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