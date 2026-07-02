Construction noise sparks shooting scare at QC school

By Trixee Rosel

A reported shooting scare at Bagong Silangan High School in Quezon City on Thursday, July 2, turned out to be a false alarm after police confirmed that the loud noise which caused panic among students and staff originated from a nearby construction site, according to the Quezon City Police District (QCPD).

Personnel from the Payatas Bagong Silangan Police Station (PS 13), led by Police Lt. Col. Rowena Amata, who were attending a scheduled meeting with the school administration, immediately verified the situation after a commotion was heard and found no evidence of a shooting incident.

Initial investigation showed that students mistook a loud banging from ongoing construction activities near the school for gunfire, triggering panic inside the campus.

Authorities confirmed that no shooting occurred and declared the area safe, allowing normal school operations to resume shortly after.

The QCPD also dismissed social media posts claiming that a shooting incident took place, saying these were false and unverified.

No injuries or untoward incidents were reported.

Police urged the public not to share unverified information online, warning it could cause fear and panic, and advised relying on official sources for updates.