HeadlinesNews

Construction noise sparks shooting scare at QC school

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
A copy of the statement released by the QCPD. (Photo from QCPD)

By Trixee Rosel

A reported shooting scare at Bagong Silangan High School in Quezon City on Thursday, July 2, turned out to be a false alarm after police confirmed that the loud noise which caused panic among students and staff originated from a nearby construction site, according to the Quezon City Police District (QCPD).

Personnel from the Payatas Bagong Silangan Police Station (PS 13), led by Police Lt. Col. Rowena Amata, who were attending a scheduled meeting with the school administration, immediately verified the situation after a commotion was heard and found no evidence of a shooting incident.

Initial investigation showed that students mistook a loud banging from ongoing construction activities near the school for gunfire, triggering panic inside the campus.

Authorities confirmed that no shooting occurred and declared the area safe, allowing normal school operations to resume shortly after.

The QCPD also dismissed social media posts claiming that a shooting incident took place, saying these were false and unverified.

No injuries or untoward incidents were reported.

Police urged the public not to share unverified information online, warning it could cause fear and panic, and advised relying on official sources for updates.

 

P8.4-M marijuana destroyed in Cebu
Ateneo sticking with Tai
Oil firms hike prices
Chinese man trying to cross Pacific Ocean found dead
Prime suspect in Anson Que kidnap-slay nabbed in Boracay – PNP
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Gilas faces tall odds in Down Under

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Gilas faces tall odds in Down Under
Basketball Headlines Sports
PNP steps up fight against online child exploitation
Headlines News
Rising swimming stars Ajido, Coleman earn spots in Youth Olympic Games
Sports Swimming
PRU POP Run fuses fitness, pop culture in anniversary race
Headlines Sports