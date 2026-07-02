Marcos eyes more investments, business opportunities with Canada for Pinoys

By Betheena Unite

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. arrived in Vancouver, Canada, on Wednesday afternoon (Canada time) for his official visit, with a strong emphasis on expanding business and investment opportunities for Filipinos.

Welcomed by Philippine Ambassador to Canada Jose Victor Chan-Gonzaga, Consul General Gina Jamoralin, and Defense attaché BGen Ray Anthony Derillo, Marcos underscored the importance of strengthening ties with Canada, a longstanding partner of the Philippines.

High on the agenda are trade, investment, and economic cooperation. Marcos said the visit aims to build on the “very positive trajectory” of bilateral relations by pursuing collaborations in mining, critical minerals, and renewable energy.

The President is scheduled to meet Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to outline a Plan of Action for the next phase of bilateral relations.

He will also engage with Canadian businesses to deepen economic ties, attract investments, and boost two-way trade in sectors such as IT-BPM, nuclear energy, telecommunications, cyber technology, and financial services.

Marcos highlighted that these efforts are aimed at creating new opportunities for Filipinos both at home and abroad.

With around one million Filipinos in Canada, he noted that their skills and professionalism make them highly valued contributors to Canadian industries.

While in British Columbia, Marcos and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos will also meet with the Filipino community to reaffirm the government’s commitment to supporting overseas Filipinos and strengthening people-to-people ties.