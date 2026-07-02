PNP steps up fight against online child exploitation

By Aaron Recuenco

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has intensified its campaign against online child exploitation, targeting websites and transnational groups that allegedly groom minors and expose them to violent extremism.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. said the Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) has been ordered to strengthen cyber monitoring in coordination with other government agencies.

“The service and protection that we in the PNP have committed to provide extend beyond our streets and communities. We are now giving equal focus on cyberspace through close monitoring and intense cyber patrolling,” Nartatez emphasized.

The move comes after revelations in a Senate hearing on the Tacloban City gun attack, where two minors involved were reportedly groomed by an “adult recruiter” linked to the 764 Network, a transnational extremist group. Both suspects are now under the supervision of the Regional Rehabilitation Center for Youth.

Nartatez said the PNP will coordinate with foreign law enforcement agencies to trace the group’s operations and identify individuals behind it.

Investigators are also probing whether Filipinos are involved and if other minors have been targeted.

Authorities have further intensified their campaign against violent online games such as Gorebox, which one of the minors was allegedly addicted to.

While no direct link has been proven between violent games and school attacks, the PNP has urged parents and guardians to closely monitor their children’s online activities.

The PNP’s expanded cyber patrol underscores the growing need to protect minors from online grooming, digital exploitation, and recruitment into extremist networks.