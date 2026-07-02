By MARK REY MONTEJO

Rising swimming stars Ajido, Coleman earn spots in Youth Olympic Games

Palarong Pambansa standouts Jameray Ajido and Riannah Coleman got a major boost to further enhance their flourishing swimming careers after securing spots in the 4th Youth Olympic Games which scheduled from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13 in Dakar, Senegal.

On Thursday, July 2, Philippine Aquatics Inc. Executive Director Anthony Reyes confirmed the development to Manila Bulletin/Tempo that Ajido and Coleman, both multi-medalists in Palarong Pambansa, are set to join the small Philippine contingent in the quadrennial meet.

Ajido, 17, qualified in the boys’ 100-meter butterfly, while 16-year-old Coleman clinched a berth in the girls’ 100m breaststroke event of the global joust.

Their previous stints helped them enter the prestigious tournament with Ajido, a gold medalist in country’s hosting of the 11th Asian Age Group Swimming Championships two years ago, winning a silver in last year’s 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, where country copped 7 golds, 7 silvers, and 10 bronzes.

Coleman, on the other hand, was nominated after establishing two Palaro records – girls 50m and 100m breaststroke – in Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur last May.

The two swimmers are also eyeing to vie in more than one event.

With their addition, the Philippines now has six qualified athletes bound for Senegal, joining tracksters Pi Durden Wangkay and Naomi Cesar, wushu taolu bet Angel Polo, and cyclist Maritanya Krog.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino previously announced that they are bringing nine athletes to the event.