PRU POP Run fuses fitness, pop culture in anniversary race

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

A unique blend of running and pop culture takes center stage when the PRU POP Run unfolds on Aug. 30 at Ayala Triangle Gardens.

Organizers expect around 9,500 participants to take part in the event, which also serves as the centerpiece of Pru Life UK’s 30th anniversary celebration in the Philippines.

“As we mark our 30th anniversary here in the Philippines, we would like to be reminded that protection is not just financial security, but it’s also helping Filipinos live healthier, more resilient and more purposeful lives,” said Atty. Calvin Kohchet-Chua, Pru Life UK’s Chief Legal, Government Relations and Sustainability Officer during Thursday’s event launch at Electric Garden in BGC, Taguig City.

“The PRU POP Run is a celebration of that shared purpose,” he added.

Open to runners of all ages and fitness levels, the event features 3K, 5K, 10K, 21K and a commemorative 30K race, the latter paying tribute to Pru Life UK’s three decades of service in the country.

Registration is now open.

“PRU POP Run is more than a race for us,” said Kats Cajucom, head of brand and integrated marketing communications for Pru Life. “It brings to life our promise of protection in an active, meaningful and more engaging way, which is beyond conventional.”

“We have been helping Filipinos protect and secure their future. And of course, through this run, we wanted to encourage more Filipinos to take meaningful steps towards their health, their well-being and their financial resilience,” she added.

Adding a nostalgic vibe to the event are the designs for the finisher’s medal that include the smartphone (for 3K finishers), analog TV (5K), film camera (10K), cassette player (21K) and game console (30K).