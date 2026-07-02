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Man ambushed while getting tattoo in cebu

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
The body of 'Rocky' after he was gunned down by unidentified suspects while getting tattooed in Cebu. (Photo via Calvin Cordova)

By Calvin Cordova

CEBU CITY – A 36‑year‑old man was shot dead while having a tattoo session inside a house in Barangay Capioan, Argao town, southern Cebu, on Tuesday night, June 30.

The victim, identified only as “Rocky,” was being tattooed by his friend “Edsel” when a group of gunmen riding a motorcycle and a car arrived and opened fire.

Rocky died instantly, while Edsel and another friend, “Anselmo,” were wounded. A fourth companion was unharmed, police said.

The assailants fled immediately after the shooting.

Police are conducting a follow‑up investigation to determine the motive and identify the suspects behind the killing.

 

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