Loud pop sound delays PAL flight to Hong Kong

By Ariel Fernandez

Philippine Airlines confirmed that Flight PR300 bound for Hong Kong was delayed on Thursday morning, July 2, after passengers reported hearing a loud popping sound just before departure at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

The incident occurred around 7:50 a.m. as the aircraft was taxiing for takeoff.

The flight crew immediately alerted the control tower, prompting authorities to halt the plane and disembark all passengers for safety.

Security teams conducted a thorough inspection, including a full luggage screening, to determine the source of the sound.

After several hours of checks, the aircraft was declared safe and repositioned at Gate 16 of NAIA Terminal 1 while awaiting clearance for passengers to reboard.

Philippine Airlines emphasized that it coordinated closely with airport authorities and followed established security protocols.

In a statement, the airline assured travelers that “the safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority,” adding that teams are assisting affected passengers while preparing the flight for departure.

The delay highlights the importance of strict airport safety measures and the swift response of airline crews to potential threats.