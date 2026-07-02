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Boy, 9, dies after swimming in Pasig River

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

MANDALUYONG CITY – A 9‑year‑old boy drowned while swimming with friends in the Pasig River at Brgy. Barangka Itaas on Monday, June 29, after the group entered the water despite a local ban.

At around 3:00 p.m., residents spotted several children swimming in the river’s deep and murky waters, which officials had long prohibited due to its deceptive appearance and hidden dangers.

The children reportedly went for a swim after classes, seeking recreation and relief from the afternoon heat, unaware of the risks.

When authorities were alerted, residents had already begun a collective search using ropes to locate the missing boy.

After about 30 minutes, the child’s uncle managed to retrieve his body.

Attempts at CPR failed, and he was declared dead at the scene. (Selena Atun)

 

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