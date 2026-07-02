Marcoleta: I am ready to face arrest

By Dhel Nazario

Senator Rodante Marcoleta on Wednesday declared that he is prepared to be arrested if necessary, as he defended himself against the plunder complaint set to be filed against him.

Speaking before supporters at the EDSA People Power Monument during the “Rally for Transparency and Accountability,” Marcoleta emphasized his willingness to face detention as part of his fight for justice.

“Nakahanda po akong magpakulong kung kinakailangang maaresto po ako, wala pong problema. Kung ito po ang kabayarang hinihingi para ipagtanggol ko ang katarungan at ang pambansang kagalingan at ang interes ng mamamayang Pilipino,” he told the crowd, underscoring his readiness to accept arrest as the price of defending public interest.

Despite heavy rain, members of the Iglesia Ni Cristo and other supporters stayed at the venue, which Marcoleta thanked them for.

He insisted that the funds cited in the complaint were campaign contributions from friends, not public money, and argued that the allegations failed to establish corruption or abuse of office.

Marcoleta also questioned why the Office of the Ombudsman was pursuing the case against him instead of investigating the irregularities he had raised.

He described the complaint as politically motivated, claiming it was an attempt to silence someone exposing large‑scale corruption in government.

During his speech, Marcoleta read the preamble of the 1987 Constitution, saying it reflected the principles guiding his public service. He further criticized remarks about “bending the law,” stressing that laws should not be interpreted to serve political objectives.