Foreigner arrested for illegal practice of medicine

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents arrested a Chinese physician in his clinic in Manila for illegal practice of medicine.

The NBI said the physician, whose name was not disclosed, was caught in the act of illegally practicing medicine by diagnosing and performing physical examinations on an undercover NBI agent who posed as a patient.

It said that verification with the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) confirmed that the foreigner is not a licensed physician in the country, as records show he has not held an approved board certification or a commission resolution granting a special permit to practice medicine in the Philippines since 1997.

NBI Director Melvin A. Matibag said on Tuesday, March 17, that operatives of the NBI-National Capital Region (NBI-NCR) arrested the Chinese doctor during an entrapment operation last March 12.

Matibag said the NBI acted on intelligence reports that a foreign physician was engaged in medical practice in Manila without the necessary credentials.

After the arrest, the foreigner was charged before the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office for violation of Republic Act No. 2382, the Medical Act of 1959. (Jeffrey Damicog)