PNP moves against abusive lending apps

Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr., chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), has ordered more aggressive operations against online lending platforms following mounting allegations of borrower harassment and privacy violations.

While acknowledging the legitimate business interests of lending firms in pursuing delinquent borrowers, Nartatez emphasized that many of their methods already constitute violations of cybercrime laws.

The PNP has documented numerous cases of harassment, including the circulation of manipulated photos designed to humiliate and intimidate borrowers, underscoring the urgent need for stricter enforcement.

In some cases, the lending firms would even include the family members and friends of the borrowers on threat and intimidation.

“This is not acceptable and this kind of wrongdoing clearly needs police action. The operation of a business must not include harassing and humiliating people. Only thugs and criminal syndicates do that,” said PGEN Nartatez.

The statement was issued after the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) recorded over 47,400 complaints against abusive online lending applications since 2024.

PAOCC executive director and former PNP chief Benjamin Acorda said the 47,446 complaints against lending companies cover the period of August 2024 and January 2026.

He said the victims reported threatening messages, public shaming, and unauthorized access to their contact lists.

Nartatez directed the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) to arrest and build cases against operators involved in online harassment, data privacy violations, and other cybercrime-related offenses.

He said the PNP-ACG has coordinated with PAOCC, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the National Privacy Commission (NPC) to determine those who violate the laws.

Meanwhile, Nartatez urged the public to remain vigilant and only borrow from SEC-registered lenders.

For those who experience harassment from online lending firms, the PNP Chief advised them to report the incident to the nearest police station.

“Do not panic and do not engage with the threats. Save the screenshots, messages, and any piece of evidence and immediately report the incident to the nearest police station or the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group,” said Nartatez. (Aaron Recuenco)