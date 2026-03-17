18 ‘ex-Marines’ face ongoing NBI for probe

The 18 “ex-Marines” returned to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Tuesday, March 17, for the continuation of the probe into their allegations and identities, assuring that they will comply with the Ombudsman’s directive to submit separate sworn affidavits.

They had earlier claimed that they were the “bagmen” of resigned congressman Elizaldy Co, delivering millions of pesos to several government officials as “kickbacks” in flood control projects.

The Office of the Ombudsman had asked the NBI to conduct a probe, particularly on the identities of the so-called “bagmen.”

Lawyer Levito Baligod, legal counsel of the “former” soldiers, said he accompanied them after they received the subpoena from the NBI.

“Ang hinihingi sa amin ng NBI ‘yung contract of employment, mga screenshots ng mga chats nila, ‘yung mga original na mga pictures and so many others,” said Baligod.

He explained that the 18 former soldiers—16 former Marines and two Army—will only be able to submit photocopies of their respective identification cards showing they were previously employed by Co.

“Ang problema namin wala na dito si Zaldy Co para mag-isyu ng certification na empleyado sila. So ‘yung second evidence namin is ‘yung identification cards. Pero, noong tinerminate sila, pinasurrender ang kanilang mga identification cards,” he added.

Baligod reiterated that despite these challenges, the group will comply with the Ombudsman’s requirement for individual sworn statements. (Jeffrey Damicog)