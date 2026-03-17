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Motorcycle driver in ex-cop’s slay surrenders after Mayor Isko’s ultimatum

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
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Manila City Mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno” Domagoso announces the surrender of the driver-suspect in the fatal shooting of his escort, retired police officer George Capistrano, as manhunt for the alleged gunman continues. (Manila PIO photo)

The motorcycle driver linked to the fatal shooting of retired police lieutenant George Capistrano—part of Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso’s security detail—has surrendered to authorities following the mayor’s 48-hour ultimatum and ₱500,000 reward offer.

The suspect, known only by his alias “Biboy,” turned himself in after intensified operations by the Manila Police District (MPD), aided by an informant.

Police said the manhunt had extended as far as Arayat, Pampanga before his eventual surrender.

During initial questioning, Biboy claimed he was unaware a killing would occur, alleging that his back rider, identified only as “Albert,” panicked after suspecting the victim might draw a firearm.

He admitted he had no intention of surrendering at first, citing a negative past encounter with Quezon City police, but later decided to cooperate.

Mayor Domagoso confirmed the suspect has provided valuable information that could help authorities identify and locate the gunman.

He expressed gratitude for Biboy’s cooperation and reiterated his earlier appeal to the suspect’s family, assuring them of assistance and possible protection under the Witness Protection Program.

Authorities said operations remain underway to track down the gunman and other possible accomplices, vowing to hold all those involved accountable. (Diann Calucin)

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