Yabut, Song take clubhouse lead after sizzling 67s

LAUREL, Batangas – Ivan Yabut and Korean Lee Song delivered matching five-under 67s to seize early control of the Philippine Golf Tour Qualifying School, overcoming tricky conditions at Splendido Taal Golf Club on Tuesday, March 17, and opening a four-shot clubhouse lead over the field here.

Yabut leaned on power and local knowledge while Song produced a bogey-free round, as both players rode eagle-laden cards to the top of the leaderboard in the opening round of the four-day eliminations, which will award 30 spots for this year’s 10-leg PGT season.

Yabut, who recently turned professional after completing his Master’s degree at Texas A&M University, mixed six birdies with an eagle on No. 11 but had to recover from a double bogey and a bogey to match Song’s steady effort.

Song, a 27-year-old Korean based in Silang, Cavite, also gunned down an eagle on the second hole and added three birdies while preserving a flawless 33-34 card in favorable morning conditions.

The duo built a provisional four-stroke cushion over Japan’s Miki Ryoma, who carded a roller-coaster 71 highlighted by eight birdies but marred by two double bogeys and three bogeys, as half of the 121-player field was still out on the course with stronger afternoon winds expected.

Despite the hot start in the 72-hole elims organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., both leaders braced for a tougher test in the second round with tee times set to switch.

Yabut credited his familiarity with the layout for his impressive start, combining solid driving, sharp iron play and steady putting to navigate the challenging course.

After unsuccessful bids at the Korn Ferry Tour and Asian Tour Q-School, Yabut said shifting his focus to the PGT was an easy decision, citing family support in the Philippines and familiarity with local conditions.

“It was a very easy decision after not making it at Asian Tour Q-School. I have plenty of family here in the Philippines who have helped support me, and it’s easier for me to travel around with them,” said Yabut, who has played the course 13 times prior to Q-School, giving him valuable local knowledge.

He carried strong backside form into the front nine, adding more birdies to move into a comfortable lead before a double bogey on the par-3 eighth briefly slowed his charge. He bounced back with a birdie on the closing par-5 ninth to card a 34-33 round.

“The wind was shifting a little, and I was choosing between two clubs. I wasn’t fully committed, made a quick swing, and hit it into the hazard,” he said, recalling his late double bogey.

Despite seizing early control, Yabut remains focused on taking it “one shot at a time” and staying present.

Song, meanwhile, set the tone with an eagle and added birdies on Nos. 6, 15 and 16, showcasing consistency to stay blemish-free.

I played well, and the weather was good,” said Song in halting English.

“I didn’t hit a solid 3-wood off the tee on No. 2, but my second shot from 260 yards landed just four feet from the cup,” said Song, a former PGT cardholder aiming to regain his playing rights for the new 10-leg season starting next week in Cabanatuan City.

In other morning results, American Lee Charles and Kuresh Samanodi shot even-par 72s, while Japan’s Yoshizawa Ichiru and Junichi Katayama turned in identical 73s.

Jovencio Lusterio Jr. led the local contingent with a 74, followed by Jeremy Tandoy with a 75, while Ramil Bisera and Joshua Insao carded 76s.

The top 60 and ties after 36 holes will advance to the final two rounds, with the top 30 at the end of 72 holes earning Tour cards for the upcoming season.