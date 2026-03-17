Perpetual, EAC clash in sudden death for semis

By REYNALD MAGALLON

A Final Four berth is at stake as the University of Perpetual Help Lady Altas and the Emilio Aguinaldo College Lady Generals clash in a do-or-die showdown on Wednesday, March 18, in the NCAA Season 101 women’s volleyball quarterfinals at the Strike Gym in Bacoor City.

The top-seeded Lady Altas from Group A are determined to avoid an upset at the hands of the surging Lady Generals, who forced a knockout match after a four-set victory over the Las Piñas-based squad last Sunday, 18-25, 25-19, 25-27, 25-22.

The match begins at 2 p.m. with head coach Sandy Rieta stressing that all their hardwork would go down the drain if the team cannot pull it off.

On the similar boat are the Altas Spikers, who are also looking to bounce back from their loss to the Letran Knights in their first quarterfinals encounter last Sunday, 25-17, 21-25, 15-25, 23-25.

Their own do-or-die match fires off at 11 a.m.

Meantime, the College of St. Benilde Lady Blazers advanced to the semis with a 22-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-17 win over the Arellano Lady Chiefs, while the Letran Lady Knights outlasted the San Sebastian College-Recoletos Lady Stags 28-26, 12-25, 25-14, 25-22.

On the men’s side, College of Saint Benilde also entered the Final Four after defeating Emilio Aguinaldo College in a grueling affair, 19-25, 27-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-12,. Arellano University Chiefs Spikers, on the other hand, recovered from third set hiccup to complete a 25-12, 25-16, 23-25, 25-18 win against San Sebastian College to likewise clinch a Final Four berth