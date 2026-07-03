HeadlinesSportsTennis

No more tears for Alex Eala this time as she pulls off vengeful win vs Maya Joint

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
3 Min Read
Alexandra Eala (PHI) plays against Renata Zarazua (MEX) in the first round match of the Ladies' Singles on Court 12 at The Championships 2026. Held at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon. Day 2 Tuesday 30/06/2026. Credit: AELTC/Kieran Cleeves.

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

No more tears for Alex Eala this time.

The Filipina ace defused Maya Joint’s strong start with a sequel of brilliance of her won to hack out a 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 victory and punch a ticket to the third round of the Wimbledon Championships on Thursday, July 2.

The 29th-seeded Eala shook off a first-set stumble before mounting a gritty comeback to outlast the hard-hitting Australian, becoming the first Filipino to reach a singles Grand Slam third round in the Open era.

The breakthrough marked Eala’s best Grand Slam performance yet, eclipsing her previous career-best second-round finish at the US Open last year.

It also arranged another thrilling showdown with familiar opponent and defending champion Iga Swiatek, who earlier dispatched former world No. 1 and 2021 runner-up Karolina Pliskova, 6-1, 6-3.

She was humble in victory.

“I really had to dig deep, especially in the first set,” Eala admitted during the on-court interview moments after her win. “Maya came out on fire. She came out ready. I was expecting a really good match.”

“We’ve competed in some very good conditions before, so I was prepared for a good match. She’s coming off an amazing win,” she added.

The triumph, likewise, gave Eala sweet revenge for her heartbreaking three-set loss to Joint in last year’s Eastbourne Open final.

“We had an insane match last year and I lost. It hit me quite hard. I cried a lot. I don’t think I was able to watch those highlights for a couple of months,” she said.

“So I’m really happy. I think I improved a lot in this past year. I’m happy I’m able to look back at that loss and I’m able to smile,” she added.

After getting broken twice to drop the opening set, Eala wrested control with aggressive shot-making in the second frame, refusing to let Joint dictate the pace the rest of the way.

She reeled off three straight games to build a 3-1 advantage, seizing the momentum and forcing a deciding set.

The Filipina dug deep in the third set, overcoming a series of marathon deuce games to open a 3-0 cushion which proved too much for Joint to overcome.

Russia tops men’s hockey
PSL: Petron defends title
Gov’t to lift ban on marine scientific research of PH Rise
UAAP: La Salle, UST outplay rivals
Bolts eyeing to settle score with Lin, Kings
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Alas Girls in must-win situation vs Indonesia after loss to Japan

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Alas Girls in must-win situation vs Indonesia after loss to Japan
Sports Volleyball
Getting to know new VMX hotties Akira Takamura, Angel Castro
Entertainment
Ice Seguerra, Liza Diño reunite creatively for new single ‘Sa’yo Bumabalik’
Entertainment
Ian at Matet, nagkaayos na!
Entertainment Timing