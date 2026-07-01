Teachers’ tip stops Cavite school shooting plot

By Carla Bauto Dena

A possible mass shooting at a public school in General Mariano Alvarez (GMA) was thwarted after school personnel acted immediately upon hearing of the plan from a student.

Their quick response led to the recovery of a firearm and the turnover of a 15-year-old Grade 10 student to the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO).

According to the Cavite Police Provincial Office, two staff members of General Mariano Alvarez Technical High School (GMATHS) reported to police on June 27 that a learner had overheard his classmate, alias “Emman,” talking about carrying out a mass shooting on July 2.

The tip prompted the GMA Municipal Police Station to coordinate swiftly with the student’s family and barangay officials.

Police invited Emman and his mother to the station, where she revealed that her late father’s firearm had long been left unattended in a closet.

The improvised, unregistered weapon was surrendered to barangay officials and turned over to police.

Following protocol under the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act, the minor was placed under MSWDO custody for intervention.

Authorities confirmed the case remains under investigation, with charges being prepared in line with existing laws.

GMATHS administration later issued a statement commending the vigilance of its personnel and stressing that their immediate coordination with authorities was crucial in preventing the incident.

The school also urged the public to avoid spreading unverified information and emphasized its commitment to keeping the learning environment safe and nurturing.