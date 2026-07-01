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Dozing driver kills 4, injures 11 at Quezon wake

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Four people were killed when a truck rammed a wake in Quezon on Monday night. (Photo via Danny Estacio)

By Danny Estacio

PAGBILAO, Quezon – A truck driver who reportedly fell asleep at the wheel caused a horrific crash that killed four people and injured 11 others after plowing into a wake in Sitio Tumpukan, Barangay Ibabang Palsabangon, on Monday night, June 29.

Police identified the fatalities as Donita Lucing, John Marvin Ruz, 36; Reonilito de Chavez, 45; and Aldegunda Coronel, 70.

Two victims died instantly after being trapped under the truck, while two others were declared dead at the hospital.

Investigators said driver Gilboy Enojasa had just taken over from fellow driver Rene Pascua when he dozed off, lost control of the vehicle, and rammed into the gathering.

Both Enojasa and Pascua were injured in the incident.

The crash also damaged a tricycle, a nearby house, and tables and chairs set up for the wake.

Police are conducting a follow-up investigation into the case.

 

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