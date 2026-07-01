Sleat delivers big numbers San Juan extends hot run in MPBL

The San Juan Knights extended their hot run, and the Quezon Huskers rebounded on Tuesday in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

San Juan subdued Bataan, 102-95, in the second game, while Quezon battered Pasig City, 93-55.

In the first game, Rizal XentroMall displayed balanced firepower and clobbered Bulacan, 84-70.

Powered by Patrick Sleat, the Knights notched their 10th straight win and climbed to 11-1, trailing only Caloocan (14-1) and Abra (12-1) in the race for playoff berths in the North division.

Sleat posted 21 points, 13 in the fourth quarter, 8 rebounds and 5 assists to earn the SportsPlus best player honors over Mike Calisaan, with 18 points and 3 rebounds, Orlan Wamar, with 12 points, 9 assists and 4 rebounds, and Gerry Abadiano, with 11 points.

Bataan slid to 5-9 despite five Risers, led by Hubert Cani, scoring in double figures.

Cani finished with 18 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds, followed by Chris Javier, with 17 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists, and Yves Sazon, Joey Barcuma and Alfred Flores with 13 points each.

Hurting from back-to-back losses, the Huskers pulled away at the half, 51-21, before moving beyond reach, 87-42, midway through the fourth quarter en route to a 9-2 slate in the South division.

Christian Pagaran poured in 18 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists, while Cedric Manzano chalked up 14 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks and 2 steals for the Huskers, the reigning back-to-back division champions.