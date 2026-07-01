Boy, 15, yields gun inside Iloilo school

By Tara Yap

ILOILO CITY – A firearm was uncovered inside a Grade 10 student’s bag at a high school in Barotac Nuevo, Iloilo, after teachers acted on a tip that the boy might be carrying a weapon.

On June 30, a teacher was alerted that the 15-year-old student could have a gun.

The student was immediately brought to the guidance counselor’s office, which then informed the Barotac Nuevo Municipal Police Station led by Police Capt. Francis John Layog.

Police later confirmed that a .38 caliber revolver loaded with six bullets was found inside the student’s bag.

The weapon was seized, and the boy was turned over to the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office in line with juvenile protection laws.

Police Lt. Col. Arnel Solis, spokesperson of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office, said authorities are coordinating with the Department of Education (DepEd) to trace the origin of the firearm and determine the motive for bringing it to school.

The Police Regional Office-6 praised the swift coordination between school staff and law enforcers, noting that the discovery highlights the importance of reporting potential threats to ensure student safety.

Following the incident, stricter checkpoints were conducted at the school on July 1.