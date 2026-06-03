SMB acquires Ahanmisi, Hernandez from Terrafirma for Tiongson, Miller

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Failing to advance past the quarterfinals in the Commissioner’s Cup, San Miguel immediately loaded up new weapons in its arsenal, acquiring the Terrafirma backcourt of Jerrick Ahanmisi and Paolo Hernandez through a trade on Tuesday, June 2.

The Beermen sent Juami Tiongson back to the Dyip franchise along with rookie Chris Miller in exchange and a second round pick in the Season 52 rookie draft. The trade marked the end of Tiongson’s two-year tenure with the Beermen, winning two championships.

He’ll be returning to the same franchise he helped to rise from being a perennial doormat team into a competitive squad although the core of that team had also already departed the Dyip with Andreas Cahilig still with SMB, Stephen Holt, Kemark Cariño and Isaac Go now with Ginebra and Javi Gomez de Liano with Magnolia.

For the part of SMB, it acquired the services of Ahanmisi, one of the most lethal shooters from distance in the PBA today.

His ability to shoot from as far as the four-point line should address the need for another legitimate gunner who could help space the floor for June Mar Fajardo.

Ahanmisi was the top-scorer for Terrafirma in the Commissioner’s Cup, averaging 21.2 points while Paolo Hernandez proved to be a serviceable playmaker and scorer for the team.