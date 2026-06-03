Alden Richards, David Licauco lead top Kapuso stars at Sparkle Run 2026

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Sparkle GMA Artist Center turned fitness into one of the biggest entertainment spectacles of the summer as Sparkle Run 2026 gathered thousands of runners, fans, and celebrities at the Quirino Grandstand, creating what organizers described as the largest celebrity run of its kind in the country.

The inaugural event transformed Manila into a star-studded fitness destination, bringing together some of the biggest names in Philippine entertainment alongside fitness enthusiasts eager to share the road with their favorite Kapuso stars.

From the early hours of the morning, participants filled the race grounds to take on the various categories, including the 3K, 5K, 6.6K, 10K, and 16K runs. But beyond the race itself, it was the overwhelming celebrity presence that elevated the event into a full-scale entertainment experience.

Leading the roster of Kapuso stars were Alden Richards, Barbie Forteza, David Licauco, Gabbi Garcia, Dingdong Dantes, Ai Ai Delas Alas, Pokwang, and Max Collins, all of whom drew cheers from fans throughout the day.

Adding even more excitement were former housemates from “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition,” including Mika Salamanca, Will Ashley, Dustin Yu, AZ Martinez, Vince Maristela, Josh Ford, and Charlie Fleming. Their participation generated significant buzz among younger audiences and helped turn the event into a social media sensation.

The excitement quickly spilled online as #SparkleRun2026 surged to the No. 1 trending spot across social media platforms. Photos, videos, celebrity interactions, and race-day highlights dominated timelines, extending the event’s reach far beyond the finish line.

One of the most anticipated moments of the day was the recognition of the Top Celebrity Finishers in each category. Clifford emerged as the fastest celebrity runner in the 3K division, while Royce Cabrera topped the 5K race. Ashley Rivera claimed honors in the 6.6K category, David Licauco impressed in the 10K run, and Martin Javier conquered the challenging 16K distance.

While the races were the main attraction, the entertainment continued at the race village, where runners and spectators enjoyed live performances from Garrett Bolden and Accento Band, Paul Salas, Dollipop, Vianna Ricafranca, and Cloud 7. Sponsor booths, interactive activities, and games kept the festive atmosphere alive throughout the day.

Participants also went home with generous loot bags and the chance to win major raffle prizes, including Xiaomi gadgets, a Dyson Wash G1, a Smartboard Lite 55-inch display, hotel accommodations, and a coveted 13-inch MacBook Air grand prize.

Hosts Martin Javier, Hannah Arguelles, Yza Uy, and Betong Sumaya kept the crowd energized from start to finish, while Sparkle First Vice President Joy Marcelo joined the celebration and underscored the company’s commitment to promoting wellness and community engagement among its artists and fans.

Organized by Sparkle GMA Artist Center in partnership with RunRio Inc. and the City of Manila’s Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts, Sparkle Run 2026 successfully blended fitness, entertainment, and fandom into a single event.