VP Sara defends Barzaga after House expulsion

Vice President Sara Duterte openly rallied behind former Cavite 4th District Representative Francisco “Kiko” Barzaga after his expulsion from the House of Representatives, lauding him for standing firm against corruption and political pressure.

In a heartfelt letter posted on June 3, Duterte told Barzaga that “being different is okay,” urging him to remain steadfast in his principles despite criticism.

She praised his refusal to conform, saying, “It takes grit to be yourself in a world that rewards conformity.”

Duterte drew parallels between Barzaga’s ordeal and her own experiences of being branded “crazy” or “stupid” for rejecting entrenched political norms.

She emphasized that Barzaga’s integrity sets him apart, noting that he had never been linked to child abuse, corruption, or illicit activities, unlike some officials she accused of allowing “cocaine and alcohol” to flow from government offices.

“You are different because you have never said yes to corruption and oppression,” Duterte declared, framing Barzaga’s expulsion as proof of his unwillingness to compromise his values.

She further encouraged him to embrace solitude in politics, saying, “Walking alone is okay, too. It takes courage to charge forward even if no one will follow you.”

Duterte added that his strength of character serves as a reminder that “character matters more than conformity” and inspires Filipinos who value integrity over popularity.

The Vice President also expressed personal well-wishes, even lightheartedly referencing Barzaga’s love for cats, calling him “Ex-Congressmeow,” and assuring him that “God loves you — the people of Cavite, the people of Davao, the eagles, and the cats.”

Barzaga’s expulsion was finalized on June 2 after the House adopted the Ethics Committee’s recommendation, citing disorderly behavior and repeated disruptions. (Merlina Hernando-Malipot)