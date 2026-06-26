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Bag inspection foils school violence anew in Aparri

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
A homemade caliber .38 gun and a kitchen knife are found by police from the backpacks of two minor male students during a routine bag inspection at the Aparri School of Arts and Trade (ASAT) in Aparri, Cagayan on June 26. (Photo from Philippine National Police)

By Martin Sadongdong

APARRI, CAGAYAN – A routine bag inspection at the Aparri School of Arts and Trade (ASAT) on Friday, June 26, led to the confiscation of a homemade .38 caliber firearm and a kitchen knife from two male students who admitted they carried the weapons to school because of personal grudges.

Police said a 15‑year‑old Grade 10 student was found with the homemade firearm, while a 14‑year‑old Grade 8 student had a kitchen knife concealed in his bag.

The inspection, conducted by personnel of the 1st Mobile Force Platoon, 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, was witnessed by School Principal Edgar Garcia.

Initial investigation revealed that both students had been cutting classes and openly admitted their intent was tied to personal disputes.

Authorities stressed that the admission highlights the dangers of unresolved conflicts among minors escalating into potential violence.

The incident comes amid heightened security measures in schools nationwide following the deadly Tacloban shooting earlier this month.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has directed units to strengthen campus security and coordinate closely with the Department of Education (DepEd).

The confiscated weapons were turned over for documentation and investigation, while police and school officials are considering intervention measures for the minors.

Possible charges have yet to be announced, given their age.

Officials reiterated that the case underscores the urgent need for stronger school safety protocols and early intervention in student disputes to prevent grudges from turning into violent confrontations.

 

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