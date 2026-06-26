Boracay named 8th best island in Asia-Pacific

By Tara Yap

ILOILO CITY — World-famous Boracay Island has been named the 8th Best Island in the Asia-Pacific by the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific.

“Another proud milestone for our island paradise. The world continues to recognize what we proudly call home,” announced the Malay-Boracay Tourism Office.

“As we celebrate this achievement, we remain committed to preserving the beauty of our island and delivering exceptional experiences to travelers from around the world,” added the Malay-Boracay Tourism Office.

Boracay is one of the two Philippine islands included in this year’s list. The other is Palawan which ranked fourth.

Earlier this year, Tripadvisor ranked Boracay as the 6th Best Beach in Asia.

This latest recognition is part of Boracay’s growing list of international recognition.

Late last year, Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 ranked Boracay first in its list of the best island for “sunbathing, surfing, and doing absolutely nothing.”