Justice sought in SUV crash linked to Marikina vice mayor’s son

By Richielyn Canlas

The family of a 27-year-old teacher and rider who was killed after being hit by an SUV allegedly driven by the son of the Marikina City vice mayor is seeking justice and calling for the swift resolution of the case.

In a Facebook post, the victim’s mother vowed to continue pursuing justice until the person responsible is held accountable.

“Napakasakit mawalan ng anak. Ang tanging hiling ko na lang ngayon ay magkaroon ng pangil ang batas para sa gumawa nito kay Alexander. Hindi kami titigil hangga’t hindi nakapiring ang hustisya at hindi nakasuhan ang may sala,” the post read.

The victim, identified as Alexander Cruz, died on June 20 after being hospitalized for a week.

According to the Marikina City Police Station, the incident occurred at around 3:52 a.m. on June 13 when Cruz was traveling westbound along Gen. Ordoñez Street and approaching the intersection with Russet Street, while the SUV was coming from the opposite direction.

Police identified the SUV driver as 24-year-old student David Alfre De Guzman, reportedly the son of Marikina City Vice Mayor Del De Guzman.

They said the SUV’s front portion collided with the right side of Cruz’s motorcycle during a maneuver.

The impact threw Cruz onto the pavement, causing serious injuries.

The SUV then veered toward the sidewalk and struck a street signpost before stopping.

Cruz was rushed to Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center (ARMMC) for treatment.

Police said De Guzman later tested positive for alcohol in a breath analyzer test conducted by the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

He was taken into custody and charged with reckless imprudence resulting in physical injuries and damage to property, as well as violation of Republic Act No. 10586, or the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013, before posting bail.

Following Cruz’s death, police said they would submit supplemental and amended reports to the City Prosecutor’s Office for the possible filing of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property.

The victim’s family also submitted his death certificate to support the upgraded complaint.

“Kumpleto na po ang mga pangunahing dokumento. Kaya naman, ako po ay buong-pusong nananawagan at nagmamakaawa sa ating mga taga-usig at mga awtoridad,” the mother said.

The family called for the swift processing of the case, the immediate issuance of an arrest warrant once probable cause is established, and the suspect’s prompt arrest to prevent him from evading justice.

As of this writing, the De Guzman family has yet to issue a statement.

Meanwhile, Marikina police assured the public that the investigation would be conducted fairly and in accordance with the law.

“The Marikina City Police Station remains steadfast in its commitment to uphold the rule of law, ensure accountability, and pursue justice without fear, favor, or partiality,” it said.