Artificial lake forms following Magnitude 7.8 in Mindanao

By Keith Bacongco

DAVAO CITY – An artificial lake formed following the massive 7.8-earthquake-induced landslide in the remote village of San Isidro in Jose Abad Santos (JAS), Davao Occidental was finally drained of water on Wednesday, June 24.

According to Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), it took almost a week before responders and volunteers were able to drain it.

It swallowed agricultural land and houses after the river’s path was altered by the landslide and earthquake on June 8.

According to the PDRRMO, the artificial lake had a depth of about 20 feet and an area of about 12 hectares.

The artificial lake posed a threat to villagers that prompted the local government to evacuate residents downstream, particularly in Barangay Nuing.

The PDRRMO thanked the 525th Engineer Combat Battalion, Philippine Army; 73rd Infantry Battalion, Philippine Army; Davao Central 911 USAR Team; Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP); MDRRMO Jose Abad Santos; barangay officials, and the Department of Public Works and Highways for their efforts in draining the lake.

The coastal town of JAS, which shares its boundary with Glan in Sarangani province, is the most-affected town in Davao Occidental followed by Sarangani Island (Balut).

The PDRRMO said the earthquake has affected 22, 576 families and damaged 6,700 houses. It added that 2,648 houses were totally damaged. The tremor damaged 405 classrooms and 16 barangay halls.