Ombudsman probes obstruction allegations over Bato’s escape

By Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz

The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered Senators Alan Peter Cayetano and Robin Padilla, along with former Senate Sergeant‑at‑Arms Mao Aplasca, to respond to a complaint accusing them of obstruction of justice in connection with an incident involving Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa at the Senate last month.

In an order dated June 23, the Ombudsman’s Preliminary Investigation, Administrative Adjudication, and Monitoring Office (PAMO) directed the respondents to submit counter‑affidavits and supporting evidence within 15 days, stressing that the period is non‑extendible.

Copies of their submissions must also be furnished to complainant Tindig Pilipinas, which filed the case on June 3.

The civic group alleged that the officials interfered with justice during the Senate incident, prompting the Ombudsman to formally open proceedings.

The order warned that failure to comply would result in the complaint being deemed submitted for resolution, with no further pleadings entertained.

By framing the case around obstruction of justice, the Ombudsman’s directive underscores the seriousness of the allegations.

If proven, the charges could have significant implications for the credibility of the Senate and the accountability of its members.