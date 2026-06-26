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Nearly 300 quakes recorded off Pangasinan

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
(Photo from Phivolcs)

By Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that the ongoing earthquake swarm offshore of Bolinao, Pangasinan has already generated 287 tremors since it began on May 27.

In its latest advisory issued Friday, June 26, Phivolcs said the swarm started at 11:15 a.m. on May 27 and continues to produce small‑to‑moderate quakes.

Of the nearly 300 recorded events, only one was felt, registering Intensity II shaking.

The earthquakes ranged in magnitude from 1.8 to 5.1 and occurred at depths between 2 and 47 kilometers.

Phivolcs explained that earthquake swarms are clusters of quakes occurring close together in time and space, without a clear mainshock‑aftershock pattern.

Such swarms may last for days, weeks, or longer, and may or may not lead to stronger earthquakes.

The agency assured the public that it is closely monitoring the seismic activity and will issue updates as necessary.

Residents were advised to remain vigilant and practice earthquake preparedness, including identifying evacuation routes, preparing emergency supply kits, and observing the “duck, cover, and hold” procedure during tremors.

For coastal communities, Phivolcs also reminded residents to watch for natural tsunami warning signs such as strong and prolonged shaking, unusual sea behavior, or a loud roaring sound from the ocean, and to immediately move to higher ground if these occur.

 

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