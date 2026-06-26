Toxic relationship explodes as woman stabs ex-BF with screwdriver in Manila

By Allysa Nievera

MANILA – A 31‑year‑old woman was arrested after attacking her ex‑boyfriend in yet another violent episode that police say reflects the destructive fallout of a toxic relationship.

The suspect, identified as “Josephine” of Isla Putting Bato, Tondo, allegedly poured foul‑smelling canal water on the 43‑year‑old victim’s face while he slept in a hammock near his truck at Pier 2, Parola Compound on June 25.

When he refused her demand for money, she stabbed him in the left arm with a screwdriver.

Police recovered the weapon and took Josephine into custody following the victim’s report to the barangay.

Investigators noted that this was not an isolated incident: the victim claimed she had repeatedly assaulted him during their five‑month relationship, striking him with wood and other objects, and even stabbing him on multiple occasions. He also accused her of infidelity.

Josephine now faces charges of frustrated homicide under Article 249 of the Revised Penal Code.