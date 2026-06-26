Scout’s bravery honored after Tacloban school shooting

By Philippine News Agency and Marie Tonette Marticio

The Boy Scouts of the Philippines (BSP)–Leyte Council has formally recognized 15‑year‑old Scout Chris Lorenz Fabian for his extraordinary courage during the tragic shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City.

Through Board Resolution No. 2026‑06‑012, the council commended Fabian for an act of heroism that saved lives.

As an armed assailant approached his classroom, Fabian swiftly shut the door, blocking the gunman’s entry and protecting 30 of his classmates.

The council noted that Fabian knowingly put himself in danger to safeguard others, exemplifying the Scout Oath and Law.

His sacrifice is being hailed as a true act of heroism, bringing honor to his family, school, Scout unit, and the entire Scouting Movement.

Meanwhile, forensic findings later confirmed that the fatal bullet which struck Fabian came from a 9mm Glock pistol.

He was one of three students killed, while 20 others sustained injuries, when two Children in Conflict with the Law (CICL) went on a shooting spree inside the school premises.

According to the Regional Forensics Unit 8, ballistic comparison showed that the recovered ammunition matched the seized pistol, allegedly owned by the aunt of the 14‑year‑old suspect, a police officer now under restrictive custody and facing administrative proceedings, including possible dismissal from the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Fabian’s family, while proud of his heroism, is demanding full accountability from all responsible parties, including the custodians of the weapons used.

“We will pursue all necessary legal actions, even though the direct perpetrators are minors,” his mother said.

Authorities have filed charges against the 15‑year‑old CICL for three counts of murder, three counts of frustrated murder, and multiple cases of serious physical injuries.

The younger 14‑year‑old CICL has been referred to the DSWD intervention program, in compliance with the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act.

Fabian’s legacy now stands at the intersection of valor and justice—his bravery remembered by the community, while investigations continue to ensure accountability for the tragedy that claimed his life.