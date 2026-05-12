Top male spiker: Jude Garcia named PVLPC MVP anew

The deck may have been shuffled, but one ace continues to rise above the rest.

Jude Garcia remained an unstoppable force across the last two conferences for the two-time champion Criss Cross King Crunchers, earning back-to-back Spikers’ Turf Most Valuable Player of the Season honors in the process.

The five-time conference MVP, along with other standouts from the country’s premier men’s club volleyball league, will be feted in the 2nd Pilipinas Live PVL Press Corps Awards Night on May 30 at Novotel Manila Araneta City in the heart of Cubao.

Garcia amassed 109.442 statistical points across the 2025 Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference, where he powered the King Crunchers to a breakthrough title against Kindai University, and the 2026 Open Conference, where Criss Cross captured its second straight championship at the expense of the Savouge Spin Doctors.

His efforts did not go unnoticed, as he is set to receive the much-deserved recognition during the formal awards night, also supported by Immuni+, where the PVL Press Corps will honor individual excellence across both the men’s and women’s divisions.

The Open Conference Finals MVP will also banner the Mythical Team after securing one of the two Best Outside Hitter awards with 96.022 statistical points alongside Criss Cross teammate Noel Kampton, who tallied 74.022 points, as deliberated by print and online scribes covering the men’s club league organized by Sports Vision.

Also part of the 2025-26 Spikers’ Turf Mythical Team are back-to-back Best Setter winner Adrian Villados with 66.670 statistical points and John Pepito, who shone brightly amid a three-man libero rotation throughout the two conferences, ranking sixth overall in the Invitational Conference and third overall in the Open Conference en route to 50.956 statistical points.

Giles Torres, the Invitational Conference Best Middle Blocker, joins the elite cast after collecting 65.638 statistical points across the two conferences, while JP Bugaoan, who earned his fifth positional award in the men’s club league during the Open Conference, finished with 63.100 points.

Meanwhile, Mark Calado was named the season’s Best Opposite Spiker with 79.588 statistical points after leading the Spin Doctors’ offense to a breakthrough silver-medal finish.