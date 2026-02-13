Enriquez lifts Pasay past Ilagan Isabela; Quezon trips Marikina for Group B lead

Steve Nash Enriquez struck when needed, lifting the Pasay Voyagers past the Ilagan Isabela Cowboys, 76-69, on Thursday in the 2026 MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Preseason Invitational at the Paco Arena in Manila.

In a performance worthy of his namesake, two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash, Enriquez scored Pasay’s last 11 points in less than three minutes, enabling the Voyagers to erase a 65-67 deficit in their Group B debut in the 18-team event.

The 5-foot-9 Enriquez, a former National University star from Minglanilla, Cebu, drilled in three straight triples, missed two charities, but grabbed the loose ball for a turnaround jumper with 19 seconds left that sealed the Cowboys’ fate.

Enriquez earned best player honors with 15 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal, edging Christian Fajarito, who posted 18 points, highlighted by five triples in the first half, 6 rebounds and 1 steal.

Other Voyagers who delivered were Cyril Gonzales with 13 points, 2 assists and 2 steals, and Edmund Dela Cruz with 8 points and 10 rebounds.

The Cowboys drew 14 points and 4 rebounds from Allen Mina and 13 points, 4 rebounds and 2 blocks from Joseph Gabayni. Chief gunner Arth Dela Cruz settled for 4 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists.

The Quezon Huskers leaned on Joshua Yerro to repulse the Marikina Shoemasters, 85-79, in the second game and grab the solo Group B lead with a 2-0 card.

Yerro, a prized find from Ormoc, Leyte, scored all of his nine points in the last 2 minutes, enabling the Huskers to recover from a 72-74 deficit.

The new-look Huskers, gearing up for their third defense of the South Division crown, also banked on acquisitions Chris Lalata, Cedric Manzano and Cyrus Tabi to ward off Marikina.

Lalata posted 15 points and 4 rebounds, Manzano 14 points and 5 rebounds, and Tabi 11 points, 6 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks. Mainstay Diego Dario chipped in 10 points, including back-to-back triples that tied the count at 70 with 5 minutes and 6 seconds left.

The Shoemasters suffered their second straight defeat despite Sidney Mosqueda’s 20 points, laced by four triples, Lander Canon’s 17 points and 7 rebounds, Deo Timajo’s `15 points and 6 rebounds, and Jethro Escoto’s 10 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists.

The Muntinlupa Cagers battered the Junior MPBL D-League Selection, 94-67, in the opener to level their slate at 1-1.

Agem Miranda sparked Muntinlupa’s wire-to-wire romp with 21 points and 2 assists, followed by Josh Alcantara with 15 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists, and Shawn Argente with 15 points and 2 assists.

The D-Leaguers, all under 21, got 18 points and 4 rebounds from Jaymark Lloren and 15 points plus 3 rebounds from Axel Rosales.

The Preseason continues at the same venue on Saturday with games pitting Batangas against Mindoro at 3 p.m., San Juan against Caloocan at 5 p.m., and Gensan against Binan at 7 p.m.