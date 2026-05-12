Isko vows more sustainable housing projects for Manilenos

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso assured Manila residents that the city government will continue pushing for decent and sustainable housing projects for families in the capital.

During a regular flag-raising ceremony on Monday, May 11, led by the Local Board Assessment Appeals, Domagoso emphasized the importance of providing every Manileño family with a permanent home.

“Hindi tayo titigil sa pagtatayo ng pabahay sa lungsod upang magkaroon ng kasiguruhan ang mga pamilyang Manileño ng sarili nilang mauuwian,” the mayor said.

He acknowledged the struggles faced by informal settlers and renters, stressing that both situations remain difficult for many families in the city.

In line with the city’s Minimum Basic Needs Program, the Manila government continues to implement its In-City Vertical Housing Program, which aims to provide residents with safer and more stable living conditions without relocating them far from their livelihoods and communities.

Aside from housing initiatives, the city government is also focusing on the construction of hospitals and schools as part of its broader efforts to improve the quality of life of Manileños.

The mayor said these programs reflect the city’s commitment to addressing the basic needs of residents through long-term social development projects. (Diann Calucin)