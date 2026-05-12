James Yap shines for Hua Siong, Sean Co for Chiang Kai Shek

Two-time PBA MVP James Yap put on a vintage performance, firing 25 points in leading defending champion Lamtex Pipes-backed Hua Siong College of Iloilo to an 81-60 drubbing of Xavier School in the opening of the 40s division in the Fil-Chinese Athletic Association Inc. (FCAAI) on Monday, May 11, at the at the Tanduay Gym in Quiapo.

Though not as fast and quick as before, Yap remained deadly and sharp from afar as he highlighted his 25-point performance with five booming triples in 9 tries and was 6-of-6 from the free throw area in almost 27 minutes of play.

The match was hardly a shadow of their Game 3 showdown in last year’s Finals as the Powersox-Acrocity backed Xavier offered little resistance in the absence of Chris Tiu, TY Tang and Joseph Yeo.

Without the legendary trio, Hua Siong pulled away for good in the second frame as Yap dropped three 3-points bombs, giving the Red Phoenix a comfortable 46-30 halftime lead.

Equally ruthless was Chiang Kai Shek College-Big Chill, which dumped St. Jude Catholic-Linea Metal Furnishings, 101-73, thanks immensely to former Mapua star Sean Co and Garri Sevilla.

Co staged his own shooting clinic, scattering 39 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the rainbow territory, while Sevilla added 24 spiked by three triples.

Jaypee Belecion debuted on winning note for Hua Siong with 11 points while Eduardo Allado and last year’s Finals MVP Kenneth Bono added 10 points.

Paul Chua paced the Xavier Golden Stallions with 14 points plus 9 rebounds.

Eric Ong led St. Jude with 22 points while Jerry Chang contributed 13 points.

The event is backed by Genius Hardware, Ultraforce Tires, Cellboy, PGFlex Linoleum, Boysen, Lamtex Pipes, Jiang Nan, Hangry Pares, Powerhouse Tools, L.F. Fireworks, BYD Valenzuela, BAIC, Jetour, Oedo, 1118 Autospa, and TCL.