Bar passer allowed to take oath despite pending case

The Supreme Court (SC) has allowed Marivic Antonio Taloma, who passed the 2022 Bar examinations, to finally take her oath as a lawyer after more than three years of waiting.

Taloma’s oath‑taking was previously deferred due to pending criminal cases filed against her, including perjury and falsification.

The perjury charge was dismissed, while the falsification case remains on trial.

In a decision penned by Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin S. Caguioa, the SC ruled that the mere filing of a criminal case involving moral turpitude is not enough to disqualify or delay an applicant’s admission to the Bar.

“An accusation alone does not constitute proof of guilt,” the Court said.

The SC stressed that depriving an applicant of the chance to practice law for years while a case is pending would be unreasonable.

It clarified that if Taloma is later convicted with finality, disciplinary proceedings such as suspension or disbarment would remain available. (Rey Panaligan)