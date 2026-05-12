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Bulacan biz couple nabbed in P2-M shabu bust

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Over P2 million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated from a couple arrested by Bulacan police during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Cutcot, Pulilan, Bulacan, on Sunday, May 10. (Photo from Bulacan PPO)

Bulacan police seized over P2 million worth of suspected shabu and arrested a business couple during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Cutcot, Pulilan, on Sunday, May 10.

According to a report from Cpt. Marc Henry Gonzales, chief of police of Doña Remedios Trinidad (DRT), the suspects were identified as a 48-year-old and a 56-year-old, both entrepreneurs from Barangay Barangka, Baliwag City.

Authorities confiscated approximately 300 grams of suspected shabu valued at around P2,040,000.

The suspects and the seized evidence were brought to the DRT Police Station for documentation and the filing of charges for violation of Sections 5, 11, and 26, Article II of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Col. Jay B. Baybayan, officer-in-charge of the Bulacan Provincial Police, said the operation demonstrates the intensified campaign against illegal drugs in the province. (Freddie Velez)

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