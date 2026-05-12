PGMN probed anew over new extortion claims

The personalities behind the ₱300 million extortion attempt using a supposed “explosive exposé” against former House Speaker Martin Romualdez now face another legal problem.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) confirmed it has received a complaint from former Quezon City Congressman Marvin Rillo against the Peanut Gallery Media Network (PGMN), Franco Mabanta, and CJ Hirro.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said Rillo asked the agency to investigate the possibility of a network engaged in extortion and money‑making schemes under the guise of investigative reports targeting political figures, similar to the case involving Romualdez.

“Rillo requested the NBI to determine whether PGMN or its personalities were paid, contracted, or commissioned to promote certain political candidates or attack their opponents, and whether such arrangements were properly disclosed under applicable election, tax, and other relevant laws,” Matibag said.

Rillo cited himself as a victim of what he suspected to be a money‑making modus.

In his complaint, he claimed that PGMN and its personalities published several online videos and social media posts insinuating corruption and wrongdoing in connection with an infrastructure project involving the Carlos L. Albert High School Gymnasium.

Matibag said Rillo believes the publication of materials against him may have been part of a paid or commissioned political operation intended to damage his reputation during the recent election.

Rillo also asked the NBI to look into the possible role of CJ Hirro in producing the questioned videos and to determine whether any communication, instruction, or payment was made in relation to the alleged political hit pieces.

“The NBI will evaluate the complaint and its supporting documents in accordance with law, evidence, and established investigative procedures,” Matibag said.

“The Bureau reiterates that all complaints received by the NBI are treated with impartiality, professionalism, and respect for due process,” he added.

Matibag stressed that all personalities mentioned in a complaint will be given the opportunity to answer the allegations. (Aaron Recuenco)