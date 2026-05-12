High-ranking NPA leader killed in Surigao clash

BUTUAN CITY – A high-ranking New People’s Army (NPA) leader was killed in an encounter on Monday morning in Sitio Casting, Barangay Bayan, Marihatag, Surigao del Sur.

The 401st Infantry Brigade identified the slain NPA leader as Edilberto Daval, alias Bong, also known in the underground movement as alias Waco and Bill.

Daval served as second deputy secretary of the executive committee of the North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee (NEMRC) and commanding officer of the NEMRC Regional Operations Command (ROC).

The 75th Infantry Battalion and the 3rd Special Forces Battalion captured one of Daval’s companions, identified as Jaymark Bada Lamela (alias Miggy and Migz), a security member of ROC, NEMRC.

Troops also recovered a Tavor TAR-21 assault rifle and an R4 rifle at the encounter site.

“This development marks the continuing collapse of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) leadership and operational capability of NEMRC,” said Col. Glenn Joy Aynera, acting commander of the 401st Brigade.

Aynera added that the neutralization of key NPA personalities will disrupt their remaining network and reflects the effectiveness of sustained military operations with strong community support.

“We continue to call on the remaining CTG members to abandon the armed struggle and return peacefully to the folds of the law while they still have the chance. The government is ready to assist them through various reintegration programs so they can rebuild their lives and reunite with their families,” he said. (PNA)