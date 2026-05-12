Infant, 11 others hurt in Antipolo crash

Twelve individuals, including a nine‑month‑old baby and three other minors, were injured after their vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier and overturned when the driver allegedly fell asleep in Antipolo City, Rizal, on Monday, May 11.

According to the Antipolo City Component Police Station (Antipolo CCPS), the victims were onboard a Toyota Tamaraw traveling along Marcos Highway from Pinugay to Masinag when the incident occurred in Barangay Nayon at around 1 p.m.

Authorities said the driver allegedly fell asleep, causing him to lose control of the steering wheel and crash into a concrete barrier owned by the Antipolo City Government.

Due to the impact, the vehicle overturned, injuring the driver and all passengers.

Among the injured were a nine‑month‑old baby girl, a two‑year‑old boy, and four‑ and 11‑year‑old girls. Also injured were four women and four men aged 20 to 50.

All victims were transported by responding rescuers to Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center and the Rizal Provincial Hospital System Annex IV for immediate medical treatment.

Authorities said weather conditions were fair at the time of the incident, and the road surface was cemented asphalt. They are now conducting a follow‑up investigation into the case.