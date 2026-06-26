Armed suspect nabbed after checkpoint chase

By Jonathan Hicap

TAGUIG CITY – A 22‑year‑old man, identified only as alias “Orlando,” was arrested after aggressively resisting police inspection and attempting to flee a checkpoint in Barangay Sta. Ana, Taguig.

Police said Orlando, who was riding a tricycle flagged down by Sub‑station 4 officers at the corner of DMC Street and Bambang ni Peles, became hostile during the inspection, shouting at authorities.

As officers used flashlights to check the vehicle’s interior, the passenger suddenly bolted, colliding with one of the policemen in an effort to escape.

A chase ensued, during which Orlando dropped a concealed Glock 17 Gen 4 pistol loaded with eight live rounds.

He was eventually subdued and brought to the Taguig‑Pateros District Hospital for medical clearance before being turned over to investigators for booking.

The suspect now faces charges under Republic Act 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, and Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code for resistance and disobedience to a person in authority.

Southern Police District director Brig. Gen. Glenn Oliver C. Cinco commended the officers for their swift response, stressing that the suspect’s defiance highlights the risks police face during routine inspections.

“The aggressive defiance and subsequent flight of this suspect underscore exactly why proactive police visibility remains so critical to public safety,” Cinco said.